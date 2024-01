Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder on Chicago's South Side last week.

The incident happened on Jan. 14 at 5:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 67th Street.

Police released a video of the man wanted. He was wearing a red flannel shirt, black pants and boots.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380.