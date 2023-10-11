Chicago Police Memorial Foundation dedicates new plaza honoring fallen canine and equine Heroes

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is honoring more of CPD's fallen with a new memorial dedicated to canine and equine service animals who died on the job.

The new plaza at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.

The new plaza sits just east of Soldier Field and features bronze sculptures of horses, canines and Chicago police officers.

The "Canine and Equine Memorial Plaza" recognized the first 11 animals Wednesday, eight dogs and three horses, who died while in the line of duty.

"It hurts to hear the stories of department K9 King, Rex 3, Seger, Duke and Max [2]," said Tara Poremba, Chicago Police K9 handler. "All of these brave K9s sadly died between 1979 and 1989 after ingesting poison while conducting investigations. I am certain that their handlers would be so proud that the service and sacrifice of these animals have not been forgotten. And I am honored to be present here today to recognize this memorial on their behalf."

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation began fundraising for the Canine and Equine Plaza in 2019.

