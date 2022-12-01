Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to light Gold Star Christmas Tree
CHICAGO - A special tree lightning is taking place near Soldier Field Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will light its Gold Star Christmas Tree at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park.
The tree honors Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.
The event also kicks off the foundation's Operation Santa campaign, which helps deliver holiday cheer to Gold Star families.