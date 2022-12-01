Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to light Gold Star Christmas Tree

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police, Frankfort to light special trees in separate events

On Thursday, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will light its Gold Star Christmas Tree at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park. Meanwhile, the Frankfort community is invited to the annual "Lighting of the Green" event.

CHICAGO - A special tree lightning is taking place near Soldier Field Thursday at 6 p.m. 

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will light its Gold Star Christmas Tree at Gold Star Families Memorial and Park. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The tree honors Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty.

The event also kicks off the foundation's Operation Santa campaign, which helps deliver holiday cheer to Gold Star families.