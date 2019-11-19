Chicago police officer accidentally shoots self during drill at O'Hare Airport

article

A Chicago police office was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself during a drill at O’Hare International Airport.

The officer was participating in a drill about 2:15 p.m. at an administrative building at O’Hare when his firearm accidentally discharged and struck him, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The officer was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the officials said.

Chicago police have not released details about the incident.