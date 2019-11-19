Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police officer accidentally shoots self during drill at O'Hare Airport

Published 
O'Hare
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

(Photo by Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

CHICAGO - A Chicago police office was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself during a drill at O’Hare International Airport.

The officer was participating in a drill about 2:15 p.m. at an administrative building at O’Hare when his firearm accidentally discharged and struck him, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The officer was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the officials said.

Chicago police have not released details about the incident.