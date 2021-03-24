Chicago police officer among 2 hurt in Bronzeville crash

A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries after a driver blew a red light and crashed into the officer’s squad car Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 33-year-old female driver was westbound on 47th Street when she drove through a red light at Michigan Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Her car hit a southbound squad car about 5:45 a.m., police said. The officer went to a hospital with a wrist injury and facial lacerations.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman went to St. Bernard Hospital with leg pain, police said.

She was given citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed and disobeying a traffic light.