Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. receives prosthetic eye: 'He is recovering as best he can'

Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. received a prosthetic eye after being shot during a traffic stop in Englewood in August.

The shooting critically wounded Yanez and killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French.

According to a post published on the Carlos Yanez Jr. #CarlosStrong Facebook page Thursday, a custom prosthetic eye should be done before Christmas.

Yanez is still continuing outpatient rehab daily, and basic events are still taking more time than usual, the post read.

"He did have a cold which set him back several days with rehab so he is balancing taking precautions to avoid illnesses with reconnecting with family," the post said. "Our paternal grandmother Aura was not told about what happened as her health is delicate and we didn’t want to stress her. He did visit her this past weekend and she took it well. He also got to talk to our maternal grandmother and give her some peace of mind that he is recovering as best he can."

Two brothers have been charged in the shooting.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. He was also charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and possessing/using a firearm as a felon.

Eric Morgan, 22, was charged with possessing/using a firearm as a felon and obstructing justice.