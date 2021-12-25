Chicago police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

A Chicago police officer has died due to complications of COVID-19.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, Jose Huerta, 50, of the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, died Thursday afternoon of pneumonia after contracting a COVID-19 infection.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police took to Facebook to express their sadness.

"Sadly we have lost another member to COVID," the post reads. "Please pray for his wife, kids, family, friends and co-workers."

FOX 32 reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment, but has not received a response.