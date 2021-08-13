Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop on the South Side

A Chicago police officer was dragged by a vehicle on the city's South Side Friday night.

The incident occurred in the first block of West 63rd Street.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. when the driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender's vehicle and a viaduct, police said.

During this incident, the officer discharged his firearm resulting in shots being fired by police. No one was struck by gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene and is not currently in custody, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital in good condition.

This incident comes less than a week after Chicago Police Officer Ella French was fatally shot during a traffic stop in West Englewood.

A second officer was also shot during the traffic stop and remains in the hospital.

