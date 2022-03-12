Chicago police officer found dead

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

A Chicago police officer was found dead Saturday morning inside a home in the 22nd police district.

According to Superintendent David Brown The officer was off-duty, and that although the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, as of Saturday afternoon the death appears to be an apparent suicide.

"The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing," Brown said. "On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends, and his District, during this very difficult time. I want to let them know that the Department is standing with them and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

A death investigation is still underway.

In 2021, CPD announced the hiring of Alexa James, CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago, as a senior adviser of wellness. The department said she planned to create a comprehensive "officer wellness strategy."

A 2017 Justice Department report found the department’s suicide rate was 60% higher than the nationwide average for officers.