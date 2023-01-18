Chicago police officer hospitalized after crash on Lake Shore Drive

A Chicago police officer was rear-ended Tuesday evening while parked on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast.

Police say a yellow Camry struck a marked police vehicle in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 6:45 p.m. leaving the officer inside injured.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with a neck injury.

The adult male driving the Camry was not injured and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police say citations are pending.