Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from MON 11:07 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
River Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook County, Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Chicago police officer hurt when patrol car struck by Metra train

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Metra train hits CPD car, injuring police officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday when their patrol car was struck by a Metra train in suburban Elmwood Park.

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday when their patrol car was struck by a Metra train in suburban Elmwood Park.

The collision happened about 5 p.m. at a railroad crossing in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police and Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, but was expected to recover, according to a police spokesman. No other details were made available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No injuries were reported for anyone on the train, which had about 100 passengers, Reile said.

The train’s engineer reported both the gate and warning lights were working at the crossing, Reile said.

Metra is investigating the incident.