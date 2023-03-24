Chicago police officer injured in 3-car crash on North Side

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after a squad car was hit in Ravenswood Friday morning.

The officer was en route to a service call around 1 a.m. traveling westbound on Wilson Avenue when the squad car was struck by a black Honda CRV heading south on Ashland Avenue.

Police say the crash happened in the intersection. The officer's vehicle spun out and struck another vehicle waiting at a red light.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

The Honda was occupied by a man and a woman who were not injured and refused EMS on scene.

The third vehicle involved was occupied by two men who were also not injured and refused EMS. There were no further injuries reported and there are no citations pending.