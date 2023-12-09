Chicago police officer killed in Tinley Park car crash

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a car crash in suburban Tinley Park Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road, according to Village Manager Pat Carr.

The officer was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Another driver was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center for further treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported. The victim's identities were not released.

The Tinley Park Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is on the scene investigating.