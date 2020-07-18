Chicago police officer punched teenager in mouth during protest, activists say

Activists said that a teenager was punched in the mouth by a police officer during a protest at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night.

Video shows Miracle Boyd, 18, being hit in the face, knocking out teeth. Fellow activists told Fox 32 News that she was there filming encounters to keep police accountable. They said that the officer who hit her had wanted her to stop recording.

Boyd is a part of a group called "Good Kids Mad City," and is planning to attend DePaul University this fall.

"It looked like he took his entire body weight and punched her and hurt her in some way," said Damayanti Wallace, who was there. "It's like a sliver of her front tooth left, it's sick and who knows what that could cause if it's not treated immediately."

ACLU Illinois Executive Director Colleen Connell said in a statement, "The Mayor, CPD leaders and other City officials should provide a full, public accounting about why this level of violence – including the use of chemical agents – was used."

Chicago police say they are investigating, and the mayor said in a statement Saturday that violence on the part of police or protesters would not be tolerated. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are investigating the most egregious complaints and reviewing video.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, surveillance video provided to Fox 32 News seemed to show protesters hurling objects at police. The protesters in the video are carrying umbrellas, apparently to protect themselves.

On Saturday, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President John Catanzara posted a letter on Facebook that he said was being sent to President Trump asking for federal intervention.

In the letter, Catanzara said Chicago was in "chaos" and that Lightfoot is "a complete failure." (Catanzara's complete letter is below.)

Police said that 18 officers were injured and twelve protesters arrested.

