Chicago police officer rescues man in wheelchair from burning building

A Chicago police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a man in a wheelchair from a fire.

The fire occurred near 67th and South Normal in Englewood Wednesday.

The officer was driving by, when he saw flames and smoke.

Police say the officer ran into the burning building and alerted residents of the danger.

The wheelchair bound man was on the second floor, and the officer carried him and his chair to safety.

"The smoke thickened quick. By the time I ran upstairs to grab Mr. Ortiz, I noticed that the smoke was getting real dark, real black," said Officer McCoy. " So that's why I had to hurry up and rush to get him out."

After getting the man to safety, McCoy ran back into the building and rescued three more people.