Chicago police officer shares memory of shooting that killed partner Ella French, left him fighting to survive

The Brief A Chicago police officer shared a detailed account of a 2021 traffic stop that turned into a deadly ambush. Officer Carlos Yanez was shot multiple times and lost his right eye; his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed. The officer credits medical staff, fellow officers, and community support for helping him through recovery.



A routine traffic stop in August 2021 ended in tragedy when a Chicago police officer was shot multiple times and his partner, Officer Ella French, was killed.

What we know:

In an emotional interview, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared the moments leading up to and after the shooting that left him seriously wounded.

The stop, which began over a seatbelt violation and expired plates, quickly escalated into a violent encounter.

Yanez Jr. recalled that as he and his fellow officers pulled over the vehicle, he made a remark that still haunts him: "If they stop on their divide, I [know] they’re bullsh—."

"Those are my words," Yanez Jr. continued. "And, I'll never forget that. That's the last thing I remember until I come after I'm shot. I come to hear the beep on my camera. And that's when I say, ‘I love you, C.J.,’ because I thought I was dying."

Yanez Jr. lost his right eye and was shot four times in the head and face, and once in the shoulder.

"All the bullet fragments are still in my head," he said. "None of them were removed."

His partner, Officer Ella French, was fatally shot during the same exchange.

Body camera footage showed the chaos that followed — Officer Josh Blas, who had chased the driver on foot, rushed back when he heard gunfire. Yanez Jr. described collapsing on Ella’s legs and hearing Josh yelling for help as he arrived back on the scene.

One of the suspects was ultimately struck by return fire from Blas.

Another suspect, reportedly the shooter’s brother, tried to help him flee before fleeing himself with the weapon. He was caught by members of a nearby family who saw him jump their fence with a gun. They held him down and called 911.

During the ride to the hospital, Yanez Jr. repeatedly gave officers his wife’s phone number. "Call Brenda," he told them. That number, he said, was the only thing on his mind.

He later woke up in the ICU.

The backstory:

Emonte Morgan, 23, received two life sentences without parole in September 2024 after being found guilty of first-degree murder in French's death.

Before announcing the sentence, Judge Ursula Walowski told Morgan, "You made those decisions. You pulled the trigger."

Emonte was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder related to the shooting of Yanez Jr.

Before Emonte's sentencing, his mother, Evalena Flores, addressed the media, calling for the release of body camera footage from the incident.

"I know my son is 100% innocent and these people will go at great lengths to cover up all the mistakes they made that gruesome night and I'm encouraging the public to support me in pushing for those body cams to be released because it's crucial evidence on that body cam that will free my son that the judge ignored and did not show the jury. Apparently his defense didn't help with that either," said Evalena Flores.

In September 2021, Emonte was indicted on 85 counts related to the shooting, and in March 2024, he was found guilty.

Dig deeper:

Elizabeth French, Officer Ella French’s mother, also spoke during the interview. She said the support she’s received from police personnel and the broader community was overwhelming.

"I probably wouldn't be able to be the person I am right now if it was not for the support that I've gotten," said Elizabeth French.

She specifically mentioned members of the department’s Special Activities unit who stayed with her at the hospital that night.

Yanez Jr. said the shooting became a turning point for both him and the department.

It helped launch an initiative called "Light the Line" led by Lt. Ron Anderson. The program was created to help officers process trauma and support one another in recovery.