Chicago police officer shot in Bronzeville

A Chicago police officer was shot Monday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Officers saw the suspect about 6:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said at a press conference.

The suspect was wanted for an aggravated assault that happened June 10 in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court in Bronzeville, police said.

When police approached, he pulled out a gun and fired shots, Waller said. Police didn’t return gunfire. One officer was hit in the knee, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers set up a perimeter to find the suspect, Waller said.

Police didn’t confirm if the suspect was taken into custody.