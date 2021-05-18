Chicago police officer struck by car during South Loop traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was hurt after he was hit by a vehicle late Monday in South Loop.

The officers were traveling in an unmarked vehicle and used their emergency lights to approach a parked white Jeep SRT about 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Wasbash Avenue.

After exiting the vehicle, the driver of the Jeep drove away and struck one of the officers, police said. No one else was injured.

The officer was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

The driver also crashed into three other unmarked police vehicles and was seen leaving the scene west on Cermak Road, according to police.

The driver hasn’t been found, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.