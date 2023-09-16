Expand / Collapse search

2 in custody after beating Chicago police officers with stick

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following an incident in Little Village early Saturday. 

Officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue at about 1 a.m. when an offender attempted to beat them. 

As officers tired to restrain the offender another person intervened and struck an officer with a "heavy wooden stick." 

The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two offenders were arrested and charges are pending. 