2 in custody after beating Chicago police officers with stick
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following an incident in Little Village early Saturday.
Officers were in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue at about 1 a.m. when an offender attempted to beat them.
As officers tired to restrain the offender another person intervened and struck an officer with a "heavy wooden stick."
The officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition.
Two offenders were arrested and charges are pending.