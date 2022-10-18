Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police officers filed more than 200 misconduct complaints against other officers this year: COPA

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

COPA: Over 200 misconduct complaints between officers

The head of the Chicago Police Department's oversight agency says officers have filed more than 200 misconduct complaints against other officers this year.    

CHICAGO - The head of the Chicago Police Department's oversight agency says officers have filed more than 200 misconduct complaints against other officers this year.     

In 2017, that number was 66.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability says this is actually a good thing because it shows more accountability.

Supt. David Brown says next year they will hire someone specifically dedicated to misconduct issues.