Chicago police officers filed more than 200 misconduct complaints against other officers this year: COPA
CHICAGO - The head of the Chicago Police Department's oversight agency says officers have filed more than 200 misconduct complaints against other officers this year.
In 2017, that number was 66.
The head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability says this is actually a good thing because it shows more accountability.
Supt. David Brown says next year they will hire someone specifically dedicated to misconduct issues.