Chicago police officers hurt in crash on Southwest Side

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were injured early Thursday when their patrol car was rear-ended by a sedan and spun into a semi on West 51st Street. The sedan’s 22-year-old driver was hospitalized in serious condition and taken into custody, while her passenger was critically hurt. The semi-truck driver was not injured, and charges are pending.



Two Chicago police officers were injured early Thursday when their marked patrol vehicle was struck from behind on the Southwest Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 51st Street as the officers were driving west, according to CPD. Police said a blue sedan traveling in the same direction rear-ended the squad car, causing it to spin and hit the back of a westbound semi-trailer.

One officer suffered a head injury and was listed in good condition, while the second officer sustained facial injuries and was in fair condition. Both were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The 22-year-old woman driving the sedan was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition and taken into custody, police said. Her passenger was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with an abdominal injury. The semi-truck driver was not hurt and declined medical attention.

Police said charges are pending, and no additional injuries were reported.