Police warn of rash of Honda airbag thefts across Chicago neighborhoods

The crimes happened overnight in multiple neighborhoods.

Late-model Honda cars were targeted for stolen airbags.

Police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries across Chicago’s West and North sides.

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of overnight burglaries targeting late-model Honda vehicles across several neighborhoods on the city’s West and North sides.

What we know:

Authorities said the burglaries occurred between late December and the end of January in Near West Side, Lower West Side, Bucktown, Tri-Taylor, Lake Front, Uptown, Portage Park and Jefferson Park.

800 block of West 16th St. between December 21, 2025 at 04:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 08:05 am (Near West Side)

900 block of West 18th St. between December 21, 2025 at 09:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 09:30 am (Lower West Side)

2200 block of West Mclean Ave between December 21, 2025 at 04:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 06:30 am (Bucktown)

2000 block of West Armitage Ave between January 14, 2026 at 04:30 pm and January 15, 2026 at 05:30 am (Bucktown)

2300 block West Flournoy Ave between January 15, 2026 at 09:00 pm and January 17, 2026 at 11:30 am (Tri-Taylor)

3900 block of North Recreation Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 04:00 pm and January 22, 2026 at 12:00 am (Lake Front)

3900 block of North Recreation Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 07:30 pm and January 22, 2026 at 06:40 am (Lake Front)

4700 block of North Marine Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 07:30 pm and January 22, 2026 at 08:50 am (Uptown)

4300 block of North Marine Dr.on January 22, 2026 at 02:56 am (Uptown)

4900 block of West Cullom Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 06:00am (Portage Park)

3600 block of North Long Ave between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 08:10 am (Portage Park)

4900 block of West Montrose Ave between January 30, 2026 at 05:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:00 am (Portage Park)

5400 block of West Edmunds St on January 30, 2026 between 12:00am and 09:15 am (Jefferson Park)

4900 block of North Lester Ave between January 30, 2026 at 07:20 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:45 am (Jefferson Park)

4400 block of North La Crosse Ave on January 31, 2026 between 12:00 am and 10:50 am (Portage Park)

4800 block of North Linder Ave between January 25, 2026 08:00 pm and January 26, 2026 at 12:00 pm (Jefferson Park)

5500 block of West Edmunds St between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 03:00 pm (Jefferson Park)

3300 block of North Lamon Ave between January 30, 2026 at 10:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 02:00 pm (Portage Park)

6100 block of West Higgins Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 04:00 pm (Jefferson Park)