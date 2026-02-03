Police warn of rash of Honda airbag thefts across Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of overnight burglaries targeting late-model Honda vehicles across several neighborhoods on the city’s West and North sides.
What we know:
Authorities said the burglaries occurred between late December and the end of January in Near West Side, Lower West Side, Bucktown, Tri-Taylor, Lake Front, Uptown, Portage Park and Jefferson Park.
- 800 block of West 16th St. between December 21, 2025 at 04:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 08:05 am (Near West Side)
- 900 block of West 18th St. between December 21, 2025 at 09:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 09:30 am (Lower West Side)
- 2200 block of West Mclean Ave between December 21, 2025 at 04:00 pm and December 22, 2025 at 06:30 am (Bucktown)
- 2000 block of West Armitage Ave between January 14, 2026 at 04:30 pm and January 15, 2026 at 05:30 am (Bucktown)
- 2300 block West Flournoy Ave between January 15, 2026 at 09:00 pm and January 17, 2026 at 11:30 am (Tri-Taylor)
- 3900 block of North Recreation Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 04:00 pm and January 22, 2026 at 12:00 am (Lake Front)
- 3900 block of North Recreation Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 07:30 pm and January 22, 2026 at 06:40 am (Lake Front)
- 4700 block of North Marine Dr. between January 21, 2026 at 07:30 pm and January 22, 2026 at 08:50 am (Uptown)
- 4300 block of North Marine Dr.on January 22, 2026 at 02:56 am (Uptown)
- 4900 block of West Cullom Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 06:00am (Portage Park)
- 3600 block of North Long Ave between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 08:10 am (Portage Park)
- 4900 block of West Montrose Ave between January 30, 2026 at 05:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:00 am (Portage Park)
- 5400 block of West Edmunds St on January 30, 2026 between 12:00am and 09:15 am (Jefferson Park)
- 4900 block of North Lester Ave between January 30, 2026 at 07:20 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:45 am (Jefferson Park)
- 4400 block of North La Crosse Ave on January 31, 2026 between 12:00 am and 10:50 am (Portage Park)
- 4800 block of North Linder Ave between January 25, 2026 08:00 pm and January 26, 2026 at 12:00 pm (Jefferson Park)
- 5500 block of West Edmunds St between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 03:00 pm (Jefferson Park)
- 3300 block of North Lamon Ave between January 30, 2026 at 10:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 02:00 pm (Portage Park)
- 6100 block of West Higgins Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 04:00 pm (Jefferson Park)
- 3800 block of North Central Ave between January 30, 2026 at 04:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 04:30 pm (Portage Park)
Police said offenders broke driver-side windows using blunt objects or pry tools, then removed airbags from the steering wheels. Vehicle owners reported the crimes after discovering damage to their cars, often hours later.
Police said the burglaries generally occurred overnight. Suspects are described as one or two males wearing jumpsuits. Authorities believe they may be using a red Ford F-150 and a black GMC pickup truck with stolen dealer plates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.