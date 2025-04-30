Chicago police officers injured in Englewood crash
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized early Wednesday after their squad car was struck by another vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.
The backstory:
The crash happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 200 block of West 69th Street, according to police.
The officers were traveling northbound on Wentworth Avenue with their emergency lights activated when a gray sedan traveling westbound on 69th Street collided with their vehicle.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.
The 34-year-old driver of the sedan declined medical attention. No other injuries were reported and no citations have been issued.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.