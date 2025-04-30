Chicago police officers injured in Englewood crash

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after their squad car was hit by a sedan early Wednesday in Englewood. Both officers are in good condition, and the other driver declined medical attention.



Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized early Wednesday after their squad car was struck by another vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

Crash involving Chicago police

The backstory:

The crash happened around 12:13 a.m. in the 200 block of West 69th Street, according to police.

The officers were traveling northbound on Wentworth Avenue with their emergency lights activated when a gray sedan traveling westbound on 69th Street collided with their vehicle.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital for observation and were listed in good condition.

The 34-year-old driver of the sedan declined medical attention. No other injuries were reported and no citations have been issued.