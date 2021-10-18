Chicago police officers shot at in West Garfield Park; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after Chicago police officers were shot at Sunday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police officers were in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop a male on the street who had a bulge protruding from his jacket around 9:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

The male fled on foot and fired a shot at officers in the gangway, police said.

No one was struck in the shooting and officers did not return fire, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to CPD.

Advertisement

Area Four detectives are investigating.