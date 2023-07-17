2 charged after Chicago police officer's son is shot during attempted robbery

Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly shooting the son of a Chicago police officer during an attempted robbery Saturday morning in Morgan Park.

Christopher Brooks, 18, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of holding up a 22-year-old man at gunpoint around 1:48 a.m. in the 11000 block of South Western Avenue.

The 17-year-old shot and seriously wounded the man who was the son of Chicago police officer, sources tell FOX 32. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Brooks was arrested Saturday in the same block as his South Holland home, the 165000 block of Wasau Avenue. The 17-year-old was taken into custody roughly a block away from the shooting.

Brooks and his accomplice were each charged with two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.