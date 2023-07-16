Two people in custody after Chicago police officer's son is shot during attempted robbery

Two people are in custody after a Chicago police officer's son was shot during an attempted robbery.

The crime happened early Saturday morning in Morgan Park.

At about 1:48 a.m., police responded to the 11000 block of South Western for a call of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

According to police, the man was approached by a male offender who attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The man refused, and the offender shot the victim before running away.