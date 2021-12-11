Chicago police pay $100 for every gun turned in, no questions asked

article

Chicago Police paid people to turn in guns on Saturday, no questions asked.

The gun turn-in was held at New Beginnings Church of Chicago in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police paid $100 per real gun, and $10 for each BB gun, air gun or replica gun.

The gun turn-in was a no-questions-asked event.

Photos shared by police show handguns, ammunition and two longer guns. Police did not say whether the guns were replicas or real.

