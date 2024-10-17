Chicago police search for person, vehicle wanted in Near West Side murder

The Brief Chicago police seek help identifying a person and vehicle tied to a 2021 homicide. The vehicle is described as a black GMC Yukon, model years 2000-2006. The homicide occurred on Oct. 17, 2021, in the 1000 block of W. 14th Place.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person and vehicle involved in a murder on the city’s Near West Side.

The fatal shooting took place on Oct. 17, 2021, at around 11:43 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Place.

Police detectives say the vehicle involved is similar to a black GMC Yukon, model years 2000-2006, which was seen coming from and returning to the area of the 1300 block of South Loomis Street.

Anyone with information on the person or vehicle is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at cpdtip.com.

Person and vehicle wanted in 2021 homicide | CPD