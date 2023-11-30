Chicago police face potential pay hikes that raise city budget concerns

A City Council committee is scheduled to convene next week to consider significant pay raises for Chicago police.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's proposal outlines increases that surpass those granted to the police union under former mayors Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot.

The Better Government Association asserts that the proposed pay raise would be twice as large as what the police union received during the Lightfoot administration.

If approved, the pay raises would exceed the city budget by nearly $28 million for 2024.