Chicago police recover body 8 miles east of South Shore in Lake Michigan

Police recovered a body several miles from the shore in Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.

A boater spotted the body about eight miles east of 79th Street, according to the Chicago Police Marine Unit.

Police found the male body in dense fog and returned it to the shore, where Area 2 detectives continued investigating the cause of death. The person’s name hasn’t been released.

At least seven people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far in 2021, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP