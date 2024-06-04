Chicago police recruit shot while driving on North Side

A Chicago police recruit was shot while driving and crashed into a parked car Tuesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was driving with a 24-year-old passenger when gunfire struck their vehicle in the 2600 block of West Gunnison Street, according to police.

The driver was shot once in the back and crashed the car into a parked vehicle. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The passenger was not injured and refused treatment.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives are investigating.