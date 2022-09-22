Chicago police recruiting amid nationwide officer shortage

The Chicago Police Department is looking to beef up their ranks during a nationwide shortage of officers amid soaring crime rates.

Malcolm X College on the Near West Side is one of seven locations giving in-person exams this week to become a Chicago police officer.

The push is part of a nationwide effort to recruit more people because the Chicago Police Department is desperate for more officers.

The first step in joining the next graduating class from the Chicago Police Academy is to sit for the in-person exam. Applicants must be between 21 and 39-years-old and be physically fit. They must also have 60 credit hours or military or law enforcement experience.

Experience within the last few years in various trades is now accepted as well, from working in the medical field or as a teacher's aide to being a plumber or electrician.

One Chicago police sergeant working on the recruitment efforts said applicants must feel a calling to the job and be passionate.

"Listen the people of the City of Chicago, we need you. The people around the world, we need police officers to help serve and protect our communities," said Sgt. Nathaniel Myles. "But our job is try to meet that person, that applicant, where they are and try to tell them some of the benefits of being a police officer. Tell them the joy of serving and protecting. To walk the neighbor across the street or to answer a call. There has to be a passion for it."

Applicants who are hired receive a starting salary of $54,672 and can expect to receive an increase to $82,458 after 18 months on the job, Chicago police said. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and retirement savings and pension plans.

In-person exams are being administered twice daily, Thursday through Saturday at all seven City Colleges of Chicago locations. Applicants can register in advance or walk-in.

Police said the goal is to have as many people at the academy as possible to fight attrition and to restore the ranks.

They also said they want to give hope to all the officers who are working shorthanded right now and give them a sign that help is on the way.

Exact times, locations and dates of in-person exams are as follows: