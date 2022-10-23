Chicago police release new photo of suspect in sexual assault of USPS postal worker

article

On Sunday, Chicago police released a new photo of the suspect in the sexual assault of a USPS worker.

Chicago police said the victim had just left a Mobile gas station at 28th and Pulaski around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday when she was attacked. She got into her USPS van and a man hiding inside grabbed her by the hair and told her to drive to a parking lot.

He told her to go to the back of the USPS van and take off her clothes. As she was climbing out the back of the van, he hit her and ripped off some of her clothes. She was able to escape.

Chicago police described the suspect: