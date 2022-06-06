Chicago police release photos of hit-and-run driver who seriously hurt motorcyclist

Police released photos of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist last week in Roscoe Village.

The driver struck the motorcyclist at 2151 W. Roscoe St. around 3 p.m. June 3 and continued without stopping, Chicago police said.

The vehicle was possibly a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Prius C, police said.

Police say the driver of a 2011 to 2013 Toyota Prius C was involved in a hit-and-run crash June 3, 2022, in Roscoe Village. (Chicago police)

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

