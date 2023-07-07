Chicago police release video of man wanted for East Garfield Park murder

Chicago police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last month in East Garfield Park.

A 30-year-old man was on the street in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street around 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police released a video on Friday of a man wanted in connection with the murder. The male was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and dark-colored shoes.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hamick at 312-746-8252, or report tips anonymously at CPDTip.com.