Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train.

The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said.

After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest and abdomen.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CTA released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"This is a senseless act of violence, and CTA is assisting Chicago Police in its investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from out security camera system."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.