Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:23 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
9
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:28 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:34 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County

Chicago police release video of looting, civil unrest in the Loop

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago police release video of looting, civil unrest in the Loop

Police released video of looting in the Loop from early Monday in an attempt to identify suspects.

CHICAGO - Police released video of looting in the Loop from early Monday in an attempt to identify suspects.

The video clips show looters at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations in the Loop, Magnificent Mile and South Loop.

Sunday night into Monday morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

“We are waking up in shock this morning,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, calling it “brazen criminal looting and destruction.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip at www.cpdtip.com.