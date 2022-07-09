Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police release video of suspect wanted for murder

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Deering
Chicago police are hoping to identify a man wanted for murder in South Deering.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for a murder on the South Side.

Police say the homicide took place shortly before 11 p.m. on July 1 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect. In the video, the male suspect is wearing a red color hoodie and black sweatpants with a red and white stripe on them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

If you see the male suspect, you are asked to not approach him and call 911.