Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide

Chicago police released video fo three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May.

At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The shooting unfolded just west of the park’s tennis courts, located near California Avenue and Evergreen Avenue.

The 34-year-old — identified by the Cook County medical examiner as Devel Syomonjones — was struck in the head and chest, police said. The 35-year-old — identified as Antwon Gee — was shot in the chest.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Bureau of Detectives – Area Five Homicide at (312) 746 - 6614.