Chicago police report 10 Hyundai and Kia thefts in Austin area this month
CHICAGO - Chicago police said on Saturday that at least 10 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in the Austin neighborhood this month. The cars are being targeted by thieves who get tips on social media.
The car thefts happened on:
- North Austin near Byron in Portage Park on January 10
- North Central near Washington on January 12
- North Waller near Fulton in Austin on January 14
- West Corcoran near Mayfield in Austin on January 16
- West Washington North Central in Austin between January 17 and January 18
- West Washington near North Menard between January 20 and January 21
- West Washington near North Waller in Austin on January 21
- West Madison near North Mayfield on January 22
- North Mayfield near Randolph on January 22
- West End on January 24
There were 22 Hyundai and Kia thefts reported earlier in the month on the Northwest Side. Police say multiple offenders are involved in the thefts, which occurred between Jan. 1 and Jan. 5 in Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, and surrounding neighborhoods.