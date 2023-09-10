Chicago police say group of young people smashed into 2 businesses, set off grenade and vandalized interiors

Chicago police say large groups of young people trashed the insides of two businesses in Ravenswood on Saturday.

The groups of 10 to 15 people, ages about 18- to 25-years-old, smashed through windows to get inside the businesses on West Carmen Avenue and North Clark Street. They broke into one around 10 p.m., then moved on to the other about 40 minutes later.

Police said they spray-painted the walls and doors. At one location, they also set off a smoke grenade.

If you have information about these crimes, Chicago police detectives would like to talk with you at (312) 744-8263.