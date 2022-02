article

Chicago police said that missing man Eric Norton has an unusual feature: he has eyes that are two different colors.

Police said that Norton, 41, has one green eye and one black eye.

He is 6'1" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

He was last seen on Friday.

If you have information about Norton's location, call Chicago Police at 312-746-6554.

