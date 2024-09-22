Chicago police search for driver in SW Side hit-and-run crash

Chicago police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously hurt early Saturday near Cicero.

The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 39th Street and Cicero Avenue around 3:11 a.m.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue and continued without stopping after the crash. An Illinois license plate, #EQ47678, was left behind.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a brown 2017 Chevrolet. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle with visible front-end damage heading eastbound on I-55 near Kedzie Avenue shortly after the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle was asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.