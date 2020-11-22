Chicago Police search for missing 7-year-old girl last seen Sunday afternoon

article

Chicago Police are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl named Jiyah Meeks.

Jiyah was last seen on Sunday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. near 71st and South Jeffrey Street in the Jackson Park Highlands / South Shore area.

She was wearing grey pajamas with "Queen" written on them and no shoes.

She is about 3'2" tall, 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, call Chicago Police at 312-747-8380

