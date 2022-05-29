Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police search for missing elderly man last seen at a train station in Geneva

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Near West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing elderly man who was last seen at a train station in Geneva.

Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, went missing from Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood on Friday.

He was spotted at the train station in Geneva on Saturday.

Atoji-Walker is 6'1" tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. 