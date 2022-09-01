Chicago police search for person of interest in South Side murder

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a murder that happened last year.

The homicide occurred in the 3800 block of South Michigan Avenue sometime between the dates of June 11 and 15, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8380.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.

No further information was immediately available.