Chicago police search for suspects in armed robbery turned homicide

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects connected to a recent armed robbery that turned into a homicide.

The incident occurred at 12:48 p.m. on Sept. 24 in the 11400 block of South Halsted Street.

In a video shared by police, the suspects are seen confronting a cashier. One suspect, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes, is seen pulling a gun and aiming it at the cashier before standing on the counter.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black-and-red pants, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Two Detective Dorich at 312-745-0620.