Chicago police searching for driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured man

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

On Saturday, April 17 around 3:32 p.m., a 33-year-old man was struck by a red SUV in the 7500 block of S. State Street. The victim was seriously injured.

Chicago police say this car was involved in a hit-and-run on April 17, 2021.

The driver of the red SUV fled the scene westbound on 75th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

