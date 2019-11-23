Chicago police searching for missing Bronzeville girl

article

Chicago police are searching for a teenage girl who went missing Friday from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Maya Madkins, 15, was last seen in the 200 block of East 46th Street, Chicago police said.

Police described Madkins as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was wearing a black coat, a white short-sleeved shirt, blue pants and white gym shoes when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Madkins’ location is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.