Chicago police searching for missing man with autism who may need medical attention

Chicago police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man with autism who may need medical attention.

According to police, Jamani Lewis was last seen in his residence in the 5700 block of south Calumet Avenue Sunday – Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Lewis was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket with 3 vertical white stripes on both sleeves.

He is said to be about 5-feet 9-inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.