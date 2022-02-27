Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police searching for missing man with autism who may need medical attention

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Jamani Lewis, 18 | Chicago Police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man with autism who may need medical attention. 

According to police, Jamani Lewis was last seen in his residence in the 5700 block of south Calumet Avenue Sunday – Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Lewis was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket with 3 vertical white stripes on both sleeves. 

He is said to be about 5-feet 9-inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. 

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.